Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel remains a free agent and workout for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week in Buffalo, according to a report by TSN's Farham Lalji and Dave Naylor.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaches and front office personnel were in attendance. The team has come under fire this week after hiring former Baylor coach Art Briles as an assistant but then turned back on its decision due to a negative reaction from fans and the media. Briles was fired from Baylor in May 2016 after the university concluded an investigation into the handling of sexual assault allegations by students and football players.

Naylor also reported earlier this week that the Tiger-Cats believed having Briles on their coaching staff would've made it easier to attract Manziel or Robert Griffin III, whose CFL negotiating rights they hold. Briles recruited Manziel while he was the head coach at Baylor and coached Griffin in his Heisman Trophy season.

Manziel underwent physical and medical tests with the Tiger-Cats but the team has decided not to pursue the former Browns quarterback any further. Manziel has not played since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016.

He was drafted in 2014 and then spent 10 weeks in rehab after his rookie season. He served a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He found himself in trouble again when the NFL launched an investigation into domestic violence allegations that may have violated the league's personal conduct policy. He reached an agreement with the Dallas County district attorney's office to have the charges dropped in December 2016.

The Tiger-Cats may keep Manziel on their negotiation list. The team is 0–8 on the season.