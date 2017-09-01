NFL

Report: Bears Release Receiver Victor Cruz

1:12 | NFL
The Biggest Contracts in the NFL
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Bears are releasing former Giants receiver Victor Cruz, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Cruz, 30, injured his knee in the Bears’ recent preseason game against the Texans and was questionable to return. He was in midst of a comeback attempt with Chicago, signing with the team in May.

Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a score last season with the Giants, appearing in 15 games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and signed a long-term deal the following summer. He tore his patellar tendon in October 2014 and has been unable to return at full strength, with a series of leg injuries slowing him and a calf problem leading him to miss the entire 2015 season.

The Bears lost top receiver Cameron Meredith for the season with a knee injury in August. Cruz’s release leaves Kevin White, Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright as Chicago’s top wideouts.

