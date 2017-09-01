Le'Veon Bell Indicates Return to Steelers on Sept. 1

Le’Veon Bell, Steelers running back and elite fantasy football option, is fully expected to show up at camp sometime very soon.

That said, he’s keeping his options open.

Bell has drawn out his return to camp amid a contract dispute, and though he’s likely to sign his $12.1 million franchise tender in the coming days, he’s ready to go work at Dairy Queen just in case.

We hope he gets the job. My fantasy Oreo Cheesequake team needs a tailback.