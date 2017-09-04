Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still in the league's concussion protocol and his availability for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets remains uncertain.

Taylor was injured on Aug. 26 during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Backup quarterback Nathan Peterman would get the nod as the starter if Taylor is unable to play, as third-string quarterback T.J. Yates is also in the concussion protocol.

"He is ready," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Peterman. "When you look at what he's done throughout the preseason, I'm confident and we're extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he's only going to continue to get better."

For more quarterback depth, the team signed Joe Webb, who was released by the Carolina Panthers over the weekend.

The Bills have not been to the playoffs since 1999, which is the NFL's longest current streak.