NFL

Tyrod Taylor Still in Concussion Protocol, Opener in Doubt

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
26 minutes ago

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still in the league's concussion protocol and his availability for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets remains uncertain.

Taylor was injured on Aug. 26 during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Backup quarterback Nathan Peterman would get the nod as the starter if Taylor is unable to play, as third-string quarterback T.J. Yates is also in the concussion protocol.

"He is ready," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Peterman. "When you look at what he's done throughout the preseason, I'm confident and we're extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he's only going to continue to get better."

For more quarterback depth, the team signed Joe Webb, who was released by the Carolina Panthers over the weekend.

The Bills have not been to the playoffs since 1999, which is the NFL's longest current streak.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters