Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell signed his $12.1 million franchise tender on Monday, the team announced.

Pittsburgh starts the 2017 season next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Bell was not required to participate in any of the Steelers offseason program, and did not officially report to the team until Sept. 1.

He could be slapped with the franchise tag against after next season or hit free agency, where he could become the league's highest-paid running back.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is the NFL's top earning back, making $8.25 million per year as part of a five–year, $41.25 million contract extension he signed this summer.

Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground and added 75 receptions for another 616 yards last season.