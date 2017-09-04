NFL

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell Signs Franchise Tender

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell signed his $12.1 million franchise tender on Monday, the team announced

Pittsburgh starts the 2017 season next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Bell was not required to participate in any of the Steelers offseason program, and did not officially report to the team until Sept. 1.

He could be slapped with the franchise tag against after next season or hit free agency, where he could become the league's highest-paid running back.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is the NFL's top earning back, making $8.25 million per year as part of a five–year, $41.25 million contract extension he signed this summer.

Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground and added 75 receptions for another 616 yards last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters