Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton voiced his support for fellow quarterback Colin Kaepernick and believes that he deserves a spot on an NFL roster, he told reporters.

"I really think it's not fair," Kaepernick told reporters. "I think it's unfair. But not to take any storm or glory away from his game, we're trying to find every way to beat the 49ers come Sunday. But in my opinion, do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely. Should he be on a roster? In my opinion, absolutely. There's no question about it. Is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely. But our main focus right now is to try to beat the 49ers on Sunday."

Last season, Kaepernick was among the biggest topics of conversation in the NFL as he protested the national anthem to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality. Kaepernick's unemployment has become a major offseason storyline.

Newton underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and the Panthers could have considered signing Kaepernick as a back-up option, if Newton was not ready. Kaepernick also drew interest from the Ravens and Seahawks, but no deal came to fruition.