Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Buccaneers will not be played in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and will either be played at a neutral site or rescheduled for later in the season, the NFL announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday the NFL held a conference call to discuss moving the game to either a different day or different city to avoid Hurricane Irma, which is likely to make landfall in South Florida during the weekend.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN is reporting that the "most sensible date" for the game to be rescheduled for is Nov. 19 since both the Dolphins and Bucs have a Week 11 bye. Darlington is also reporting that the Dolphins and Bucs were pushing to play the game Thursday, but there was a state of emergency called in Florida.