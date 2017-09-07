NFL

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The NFL is back, and the New England Patriots officially begin defending their Super Bowl title on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The league has not had a repeat Super Bowl champion in the last 12 years, since the Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

New England will be without wide receiver Julian Edelman because of a season-ending knee injury. But the Patriots added Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett via trade and they still have one of the league's best tight ends in Rob Gronkowski.

The Chiefs, led by veteran quarterback Alex Smith, hope to build off of their 12-4 record from last season and bring back a veteran team.

Kansas City leads the series 17-14-3, but has lost its last six visits to New England.

See how to watch Thursday's season opener below. 

How to watch the game:

TV channel: NBC

Game time: Thursday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next three games:

Patriots: at New Orleans 9/17; vs. Houston 9/24; vs. Carolina 10/1

Chiefs: vs. Philadelphia 9/17; at L.A. Chargers 9/24; vs. Washington 10/2

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters