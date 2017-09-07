Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The NFL is back, and the New England Patriots officially begin defending their Super Bowl title on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The league has not had a repeat Super Bowl champion in the last 12 years, since the Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

New England will be without wide receiver Julian Edelman because of a season-ending knee injury. But the Patriots added Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett via trade and they still have one of the league's best tight ends in Rob Gronkowski.

The Chiefs, led by veteran quarterback Alex Smith, hope to build off of their 12-4 record from last season and bring back a veteran team.

Kansas City leads the series 17-14-3, but has lost its last six visits to New England.

See how to watch Thursday's season opener below.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: NBC

Game time: Thursday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online.

Next three games:

Patriots: at New Orleans 9/17; vs. Houston 9/24; vs. Carolina 10/1

Chiefs: vs. Philadelphia 9/17; at L.A. Chargers 9/24; vs. Washington 10/2