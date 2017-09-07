NFL

Chiefs Cornerback Marcus Peters Sits During National Anthem vs. Patriots

Daniel Rapaport
24 minutes ago

Chiefs Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters sat on the bench during the national anthem before his team's season-opener vs. the Patriots. 

Peters, a first round pick out of Washington in 2015, has protested during the national anthem before—last season, he raised his fist during the national anthem and he rode a stationary bike during the anthem before a preseason game this year. 

“I’m just stating that I’m black and I love being black,” Peters told reporters after he raised his fist. “I’m supporting Colin (Kaepernick) and what he’s doing as far as raising awareness with the justice system. I didn’t mean anything by it. I locked arms with my teammates. I talked with coach and coach said it was OK if I wanted to express my thoughts and so I just expressed it."

Here is a complete list of players who protested in some capacity during the national anthem this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters