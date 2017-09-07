Chiefs Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters sat on the bench during the national anthem before his team's season-opener vs. the Patriots.

Marcus Peters sat down in protest during the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/fTMazn1Qam — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 8, 2017

Peters, a first round pick out of Washington in 2015, has protested during the national anthem before—last season, he raised his fist during the national anthem and he rode a stationary bike during the anthem before a preseason game this year.

“I’m just stating that I’m black and I love being black,” Peters told reporters after he raised his fist. “I’m supporting Colin (Kaepernick) and what he’s doing as far as raising awareness with the justice system. I didn’t mean anything by it. I locked arms with my teammates. I talked with coach and coach said it was OK if I wanted to express my thoughts and so I just expressed it."

