You don't need me or anyone else to tell you that the New England Patriots are a very good football team.

And I'm not breaking any ground here by telling you that the Patriots are BIG favorites to win everything this season. What is staggering, though, is just how large a favorite New England is in a slew of preseason prop bets.

Let's start with the Patriots over/under win total. It's 12.5. According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, that is the highest win total for a team since 2001.

When it comes to the AFC East, New England is a whooping -900 to win the division. Granted, the Dolphins, Bills and Jets are far from stiff competition, but just to give you an idea of how insane -900 is, the next highest favorite to win their division this season is Seattle at -240 in the NFC West.

The Patriots are also heavy favorites to win the AFC Conference at +168. The next best odds in the AFC? The Steelers at +540 while the Packers sit at +470 to win the NFC.

As for the Super Bowl, the odds tell you most people are expecting back-to-back titles for New England. The Pats are heavy favorites to win it all at +365. Green Bay the second-best odds at +900.

It's not just team prop bets that the Patriots dominate. In the race for the NFL's MVP, 40-year-old Tom Brady is the odds on favorite to win it at +375. The player with the next best odds is Aaron Rodgers at +750.

The icing on the cake with all this? The Patriots will be favored in every single game they play this season.

*All lines via 5Dimes.com.