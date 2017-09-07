Patriots Troll Falcons on Opening Night Scoreboard
The Patriots begin their season against the Chiefs tonight, not the Falcons. The score is currently 0–0, not 28–3.
But, New England would like us to remember a different time, a special one in team history, because they are the Patriots and they are insufferable.
28-3. The score that will never die. New England scoreboard doing a little bit of trolling pregame tonight. pic.twitter.com/AsDQyoVKBL— The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 7, 2017
Did you know the Falcons blew a 28–3 lead in the Super Bowl? Because I knew that.
The Patriots did too. It doesn’t take an Apple watch.