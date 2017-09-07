The Patriots begin their season against the Chiefs tonight, not the Falcons. The score is currently 0–0, not 28–3.

But, New England would like us to remember a different time, a special one in team history, because they are the Patriots and they are insufferable.

28-3. The score that will never die. New England scoreboard doing a little bit of trolling pregame tonight. pic.twitter.com/AsDQyoVKBL — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 7, 2017

Did you know the Falcons blew a 28–3 lead in the Super Bowl? Because I knew that.

The Patriots did too. It doesn’t take an Apple watch.