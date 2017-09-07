NFL

Patriots Troll Falcons on Opening Night Scoreboard

0:46 | NFL
2017 New England Patriots Preview
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Patriots begin their season against the Chiefs tonight, not the Falcons. The score is currently 0–0, not 28–3. 

But, New England would like us to remember a different time, a special one in team history, because they are the Patriots and they are insufferable.

Did you know the Falcons blew a 28–3 lead in the Super Bowl? Because I knew that.

The Patriots did too. It doesn’t take an Apple watch.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters