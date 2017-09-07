NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes that free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be signed by a team, he said on Fox Sports 1's First Things First.

Cris Carter echoed the sentiments that have previously been shared by players like Aaron Rodgers, who also believe that Kaepernick belongs on a roster. Carter says that seeing a player like Joe Webb sign on as a third-string back-up with the Buffalo Bills was "disturbing." He asked Goodell whether he was troubled by Kaepernick not being on a roster by opening day.

"The thing we're always about is meritocracy and opportunity," Goodell said. "I want to see everyone get an opportunity including Colin but those are decisions made by football people."

Last season, Kaepernick was among the biggest topics of conversation in the NFL as he protested the national anthem to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality. Kaepernick's unemployment has become a major offseason storyline.

Goodell added that it is up to "football people" including coaches who assess the needs of a team.

"I'm still convinced he'll get that opportunity when the right opportunity comes along and that's what our league is all about as you know."

Watch the video below:

"I'm still convinced that he will get that opportunity."—@nflcommish on Kaepernick not being on a NFL roster pic.twitter.com/WBwjRqutKV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 7, 2017

When Goodell was asked whether he thought Kaepernick looked like someone who was good enough to be in the league, Goodell deflected the question by saying that "“One thing I do as a commissioner is, I don’t make those decisions. I’m not a football expert.”

Goodell is expected to be at Thursday night's season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in Foxboro.