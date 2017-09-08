NFL

Eric Berry Out for the Season with Torn Achilles Tendon

0:42 | NFL
Chiefs Fear Achilles Tear for Eric Berry
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Chiefs safety Eric Berry will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon during Thursday night’s win over the Patriots, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday

Berry was injured in the fourth quarter and had to be taken off the field on a cart. He was tasked with covering star tight end Rob Gronkowski for much of the game, limiting him to just two catches for 33 yards. 

Not only is Berry one of the premier defensive players in the NFL, he’s the league’s top feel-good story. After being diagnosed with cancer during the 2014 season, Berry returned to the field in 2015 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection for the second time in his career. He was also a First-Team All-Pro choice last year. 

Berry, 28, is in the first season of a six-year, $78 million contract he signed this winter. It’s the biggest contract ever for a defensive back. 

Daniel Sorenson, a fourth-year pro out of BYU, is Berry’s backup at strong safety. 

