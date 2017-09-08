NFL

This Shirt Jets Fans Made is Going to Look Good for Maybe Two Days

2:19 | NFL
Alex Smith steps up with Patrick Mahomes on his heels
Dan Gartland
Friday September 8th, 2017

The Patriots’ crushing, embarrassing, deflating loss on Thursday night was only made better by the fact their fans treated the game like a public trial for Roger Goodell. The crowd was peppered with fans wearing the Goodell clown nose T-shirt made by Barstool Sports and the site also handed out tens of thousands of towels with the same image.

And then the Pats lost by double digits! And the guy who founded Barstool and bought all the towels was literally in tears! It was outstanding. 

Fans of every other NFL team are gloating so much on Friday morning, including Jets fans, who created this T-shirt in response

That’s a pretty clever way of turning the tables, but are you sure you want to mock the Patriots so soon? They’re still going to be one of the best teams in the league. And are Jets fans really the ones to do this? They’re 9 1/2-point underdogs to the dang Bills this weekend. 

