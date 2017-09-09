NFL

Why Do The Lions Have 'WCF' on Their Jerseys?

Daniel Rapaport
Saturday September 9th, 2017

The Lions have some new uniforms this year, and you'll notice that the initials "WCF" appear on the left sleeve. 

"WCF" is in honor of William Clay Ford, the Lions' former owner who owned the team from 1963 until his death in 2014. The team is currently owed by his widow, Martha Firestone Ford. 

The initials have appeared on the uniforms since the 2014 season, and it was announced last year that the initials would become a permanent fixture on the uniforms. 

The old jerseys had a black "WCF" patch on the left breast, while the initials now are screen-printed and written in the same color as the jersey. 

