Why Do The Lions Have 'WCF' on Their Jerseys?

The Lions have some new uniforms this year, and you'll notice that the initials "WCF" appear on the left sleeve.

"WCF" is in honor of William Clay Ford, the Lions' former owner who owned the team from 1963 until his death in 2014. The team is currently owed by his widow, Martha Firestone Ford.

Lions' new uni set moves William Clay Ford "WCF" perma-memorial from chest to left sleeve. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/GJ5JigOZVk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 26, 2017

I didn't notice the WCF detail at first. Interesting touch to honor William Clay Ford. pic.twitter.com/VDo07ccJ0j — Justin Simon (@justincsimon) April 14, 2017

The initials have appeared on the uniforms since the 2014 season, and it was announced last year that the initials would become a permanent fixture on the uniforms.

The old jerseys had a black "WCF" patch on the left breast, while the initials now are screen-printed and written in the same color as the jersey.