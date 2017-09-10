Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans on the third play of the game.

Robinson caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Blake Bortles before he was hit by Kevin Johnson. He stayed on the ground for a while and was listed as questionable before officially being ruled out. He underwent X-rays on his knee.

Bortles was happy about the catch and accidentally may have tapped Robinson on his injured knee.

Watch Bortles just being a nice guy below:

that's not how you fix an injured left knee, blake bortles pic.twitter.com/u7YE09obFp — Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) September 10, 2017

Robinson is coming off a season in which he caught 73 passes for six touchdowns.