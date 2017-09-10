NFL

Watch: Blake Bortles Accidentally Taps Allen Robinson's Injured Knee

2:22 | NFL
Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?
Chris Chavez
22 minutes ago

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans on the third play of the game.

Robinson caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Blake Bortles before he was hit by Kevin Johnson. He stayed on the ground for a while and was listed as questionable before officially being ruled out. He underwent X-rays on his knee.

Bortles was happy about the catch and accidentally may have tapped Robinson on his injured knee.

Watch Bortles just being a nice guy below:

Robinson is coming off a season in which he caught 73 passes for six touchdowns.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters