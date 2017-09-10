NFL

Report: Jaguars WR Allen Robinson Suffers Significant Knee Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a significant knee injury on the third play of Sunday's 29–7 win over the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Robinson was unable to walk off the field and then fell to the turf. He did not return to the game. 

Robinson was expected to be a major part of the Jaguars' receiving team with a strong training camp. His best season came in 2015 when he notched 14 touchdowns. His absence means that fantasy owners may give Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns more looks as potential targets for quarterback Blake Bortles. 

Robinson will be a free agent at the end of the season. 

