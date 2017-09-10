NFL

Report: Kevin White May Have Broken Collarbone, Will Require Season-Ending Surgery

2:22 | NFL
The Chicago Bears fear that wide receiver Kevin White has a broken collarbone that may require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

White was injured on a catch for zero yards in the fourth quarter. He finished the day with two catches for six yards. 

White left Sunday's loss against the Atlanta Falcons with his shoulder wrapped and his arm in a sling. He was also holding his wrist with his non-injured hand, according to Stacey Dales of the NFL Network.

Fantasy football owners were hopeful of White's potential but he has not been able to stay healthy at all. He missed his entire rookie season in 2015 and then most of his sophomore season due to leg injuries. 

