Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett raised his right fist in the air as the national anthem played before Sunday afternoon's game against the Seattle Seahawks. His brother Michael Bennett protested by sitting on the bench.

Earlier this week, Michael Bennett said he was restrained and had a gun pointed at him by officers of the Las Vegas Police Department last month for no reason other than being black and being at the "wrong place at the wrong time." A video of the arrest was shortly released by TMZ.

Michael Bennett said he was in Las Vegas on Aug. 26 on his day off to attend the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. After the fight, Michael Bennett says he headed back to his hotel when he heard what he thought were gunshots. In the video posted by TMZ, Michael Bennett is seen face-down on the sidewalk being cuffed by an officer while he insists, "I wasn't doing nothing, man!"

Michael Bennett has previously told reporters that he plans to protest all season during the playing of the national anthem to raise awareness for racial injustice in the United States.