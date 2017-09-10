NFL

Martellus Bennett Raises Fist During National Anthem, Michael Bennett Protests By Sitting

2:22 | NFL
Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?
Chris Chavez
12 minutes ago

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett raised his right fist in the air as the national anthem played before Sunday afternoon's game against the Seattle Seahawks. His brother Michael Bennett protested by sitting on the bench.

Earlier this week, Michael Bennett said he was restrained and had a gun pointed at him by officers of the Las Vegas Police Department last month for no reason other than being black and being at the "wrong place at the wrong time." A video of the arrest was shortly released by TMZ. 

Watch the protest below:

Michael Bennett said he was in Las Vegas on Aug. 26 on his day off to attend the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. After the fight, Michael Bennett says he headed back to his hotel when he heard what he thought were gunshots. In the video posted by TMZ, Michael Bennett is seen face-down on the sidewalk being cuffed by an officer while he insists, "I wasn't doing nothing, man!"

Michael Bennett has previously told reporters that he plans to protest all season during the playing of the national anthem to raise awareness for racial injustice in the United States.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters