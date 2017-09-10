The National Football League opens its 2017 Sunday slate with 12 games on the docket.

As with every season, injuries will play a major part in a team's chances at going to the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won't play against the Los Angeles Rams and reportedly could miss several weeks of a action as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Here are the notable players who will be active and inactive this week.

Inactive

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle)

• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (knee)

• Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle)

• Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder)

• Texans receiver Will Fuller (collarbone)

• Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring)

• Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (healthy scratch)

• Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (shin)

Active

• Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder (hip)

• Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ankle)