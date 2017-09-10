NFL

Week 1 Actives/Inactives: Andrew Luck, Myles Garrett Out

2:16 | NFL
How Will Andrew Luck's Health Affect Chuck Pagano's Job Security?
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The National Football League opens its 2017 Sunday slate with 12 games on the docket.

As with every season, injuries will play a major part in a team's chances at going to the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won't play against the Los Angeles Rams and reportedly could miss several weeks of a action as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Here are the notable players who will be active and inactive this week.

Inactive

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle)

• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (knee)

• Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle)

• Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder)

• Texans receiver Will Fuller (collarbone)

• Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring)

• Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (healthy scratch)

• Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (shin)

Active

• Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder (hip)

• Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ankle)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters