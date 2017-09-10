Week 1 Actives/Inactives: Andrew Luck, Myles Garrett Out
The National Football League opens its 2017 Sunday slate with 12 games on the docket.
As with every season, injuries will play a major part in a team's chances at going to the playoffs.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won't play against the Los Angeles Rams and reportedly could miss several weeks of a action as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired right shoulder.
Here are the notable players who will be active and inactive this week.
Inactive
• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)
• Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle)
• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (knee)
• Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle)
• Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder)
• Texans receiver Will Fuller (collarbone)
• Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring)
• Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (healthy scratch)
• Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (shin)
Active
• Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder (hip)
• Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ankle)