Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Chargers will play their first regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles in a road contest against the Denver Broncos as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

In 2016, Denver finished 9–7 a season after winning the Super Bowl and will introduce new head coach Vance Joseph, who took over for Gary Kubiak.

Los Angeles brings back veterans Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates and will also be looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

This matchup is the 116th meeting between the teams. Denver has won six of the last seven games.

See how to watch Monday night's game below.

How to watch

Time: 10:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN