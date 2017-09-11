NFL

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Chargers will play their first regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles in a road contest against the Denver Broncos as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

In 2016, Denver finished 9–7 a season after winning the Super Bowl and will introduce new head coach Vance Joseph, who took over for Gary Kubiak.

Los Angeles brings back veterans Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates and will also be looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

This matchup is the 116th meeting between the teams. Denver has won six of the last seven games.

See how to watch Monday night's game below.

How to watch

Time: 10:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters