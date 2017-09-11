NFL

NFL Appeals Ezekiel Elliott Injunction

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
37 minutes ago

The National Football League has officially appealed a preliminary injunction granted to the NFL Players Association in regards to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

The appeal was filed in the 5th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, which is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elliott was suspended for six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy after a police investigation of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend.

An arbitrator upheld that decision prompting Elliott to file an injunction.

That injunction was granted and a temporary restraining order was put in place allowing Elliott to play this season while the case works its way through the court.

Elliott had 104 yards rushing and 36 yards receiving in the Cowboys' 19–3 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters