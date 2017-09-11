Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The National Football League has officially appealed a preliminary injunction granted to the NFL Players Association in regards to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

The appeal was filed in the 5th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, which is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elliott was suspended for six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy after a police investigation of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend.

An arbitrator upheld that decision prompting Elliott to file an injunction.

That injunction was granted and a temporary restraining order was put in place allowing Elliott to play this season while the case works its way through the court.

Elliott had 104 yards rushing and 36 yards receiving in the Cowboys' 19–3 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.