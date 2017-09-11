Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings kick off the Monday night slate as former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson returns there for the first time.

Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings, making the first-team AP All-Pro team four times and leading the league in rushing three times.

The Saints led the NFL in total offense last season as quarterback Drew Brees passed for 5,208 yards, as New Orleans tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

The Saints have beaten Minnesota four straight times, including the 2010 NFC Championship overtime win, propelling them to Super bowl victory.

See how to watch Monday night's game below.

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN