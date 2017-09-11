NFL

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
30 minutes ago

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings kick off the Monday night slate as former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson returns there for the first time.

Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings, making the first-team AP All-Pro team four times and leading the league in rushing three times.

The Saints led the NFL in total offense last season as quarterback Drew Brees passed for 5,208 yards, as New Orleans tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

The Saints have beaten Minnesota four straight times, including the 2010 NFC Championship overtime win, propelling them to Super bowl victory.

See how to watch Monday night's game below.

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters