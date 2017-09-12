The Buccaneers and Bears will play as scheduled on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa following the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The NFL announced the news Tuesday. Tampa Bay had its Week 1 game against Miami on the road rescheduled for both teams’ Week 11 bye, meaning the Bucs will begin their season at home on Sunday afternoon. The team and NFL deemed conditions playable after the storm hit Tampa over the weekend. T

“We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford in a statement. “Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days. We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season.”

Chicago opened its season with a narrow loss to Atlanta, 23–17.

The game will be broadcast on Fox at 1 p.m. ET.