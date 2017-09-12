At the top, it was the narrowest margin of victory in the storied history of The MMQB Power Poll. O.K., it’s only The MMQB Power Poll’s second week in existence. But with 18 voters, the top-two teams were separated by just two points in the AP-poll style vote (teams get 32 points for a first-place vote, 31 points for second, down to one point for a 32nd-place vote).

You can scroll ever-so-slightly lower to see who takes over the top spot from the Patriots, the heavy favorites entering the season who were de-pantsed (metaphorically, not physically as far as I could see) in the Thursday night opener. As for the biggest movers and shakers this week . . .

Biggest Risers

Baltimore Ravens (21st to 12th): Sure, Andy Dalton played as if he was surprised another team was on the field trying to stop him from completing passes, but there’s no denying Baltimore’s defense looked like one of the NFL’s absolute best in Week 1. Throw in a re-commitment ceremony to the run game (42 runs, 18 dropbacks in Cincinnati)—did you know the Ravens were football’s most pass-heavy team last year, that’s crazy!—and it looked a lot like old-school Ravens football. Or as “old-school” as a team established in 1996 can be.

Jacksonville Jaguars (30th to 21st): So close to the top-20! Blake Bortles punchlines—and I had so many queued up—might be put on hold this year. The Jaguars were utterly dominant up front in Houston. (How much of that was the Texans’ unspeakably bad O-line? We’ll find out over the next 16 weeks.) And the reliance on Leonard Fournette, especially after jumping out to a lead, made for a nice, Bortles-light attack on offense. That’s a recipe for wins.

Also making a nice leap were Philadelphia (18th to 10th) and Detroit (19th to 11th). Your autographed Peter King 8x10 glossies are in the mail.

Biggest Faller

Houston Texans (11th to 25th): They might have the league’s best defense (this voter had them fifth in the preseason poll!), but in Week 1 they were the worst offense in football (yes, they’re looking up at the McCown-led Jets right now). Poor offensive line play was a theme in Week 1. The Texans' offensive line looked pretty good except for when they were on the field—they may have simply forgotten to block for 76 or so of Houston’s 79 snaps. Deshaun Watson apparently made tremendous strides developmentally between 12:01 and 1:22 p.m. local time on Sunday, as he was thrust into the lineup for the second half, making the leap from the simplified spread he ran at Clemson to Houston’s complex, option route-heavy offense that typically takes years to master, and doing it with the NFL’s worst offensive line unable to protect him or generate anything in the run game. To the surprise of—well, maybe a few people, there are some 7.5 billion on the planet—the second half went poorly for the Texans.

Also feeling great shame at the moment are the players, coaches and support staff of the New York Giants (ninth to 17th), who made the Dallas Cowboys’ defense look like the ’85 Bears on Sunday night. (But, I mean, c’mon fellow voters, no Odell!)

This week’s voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter

Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Chris Burke, NFL Writer

John DePetro, NFL Video Producer

Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor

Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter

Matt Gagne, Senior Editor

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant

Peter King, Editor-In-Chief

Robert Klemko, NFL Writer

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Tim Rohan, NFL Writer

Tom Taylor, NFL Technology Columnist

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

1. GREEN BAY PACKERS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 550

First-Place Votes: 9 (Baskin, Duerson, Gagne, Gramling, Jones, Kahler, Klemko, Marston, Vrentas)

Lowest-Place Vote: Seventh

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Seattle, 17-9

Week 2 Opponent: at Atlanta

2. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 548

First-Place Votes: 8 (Benoit, Brandt, Burke, DePetro, Feldman, King, Mravic, Rohan)

Lowest-Place Vote: Eighth

Last Week’s Result: Win at New England, 42-27

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Philadelphia

3. DALLAS COWBOYS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 514

First-Place Votes: 1 (Taylor)

Lowest-Place Vote: Eighth

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. N.Y. Giants, 19-3

Week 2 Opponent: at Denver

4. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 509

Highest-Place Vote: Second (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: Eighth

Last Week’s Result: Win at Cleveland, 21-18

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Minnesota

5. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 505

Highest-Place Vote: Second (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: 11th

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Kansas City, 42-27

Week 2 Opponent: at New Orleans

6. OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 499

Highest-Place Vote: Second (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 12th

Last Week’s Result: Win at Tennessee, 26-16

Week 2 Opponent: vs. N.Y. Jets

7. ATLANTA FALCONS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 480

Highest-Place Vote: Third

Lowest-Place Vote: 11th

Last Week’s Result: Win at Chicago, 23-17

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Green Bay

8. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 451

Highest-Place Vote: Second (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 18th

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Green Bay, 17-9

Week 2 Opponent: vs. San Francisco

9. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 388

First-Place Vote: Fifth

Lowest-Place Vote: 19th

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. New Orleans, 29-19

Week 2 Opponent: at Pittsburgh

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 378

Highest-Place Vote: Seventh (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 19th

Last Week’s Result: Win at Washington, 30-17

Week 2 Opponent: at Kansas City

11. DETROIT LIONS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 369

Highest-Place Vote: Ninth

Lowest-Place Vote: 18th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Arizona, 35-23

Week 2 Opponent: at N.Y. Giants

12. BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 362

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd

Last Week’s Result: Win at Cincinnati, 20-0

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Cleveland

13. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (0-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 345

First-Place Vote: 10th

Lowest-Place Vote: 21st

Last Week’s Result: Bye

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Chicago

14. DENVER BRONCOS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 337

Highest-Place Vote: Ninth

Lowest-Place Vote: 22nd

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. L.A. Chargers, 24-21

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Dallas

15. TENNESSEE TITANS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 328

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 19th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Oakland, 26-16

Week 2 Opponent: at Jacksonville

16. CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 320

Highest-Place Vote: Sixth

Lowest-Place Vote: 22nd

Last Week’s Result: Win at San Francisco, 23-3

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Buffalo

(tie)17. NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 289

First-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 24th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Dallas, 19-3

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Detroit

(tie)17. MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 289

Highest-Place Vote: 12th

Lowest-Place Vote: 25th

Last Week’s Result: Bye

Week 2 Opponent: at L.A. Chargers

19. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 246

Highest-Place Vote: 12th

Lowest-Place Vote: 27th

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Denver, 24-21

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Miami

20. ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 232

Highest-Place Vote: 13th

Lowest-Place Vote: 29th

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Detroit, 35-23

Week 2 Opponent: at Indianapolis

(tie)21. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 208

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 27th

Last Week’s Result: Win at Houston, 29-7

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Tennessee

(tie)21. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 208

Highest-Place Vote: 16th

Lowest-Place Vote: 25th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Minnesota, 29-19

Week 2 Opponent: vs. New England

23. LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 202

Highest-Place Vote: 14th

Lowest-Place Vote: 25th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. Indianapolis, 46-9

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Washington

24. WASHINGTON (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 190

Highest-Place Vote: 17th

Lowest-Place Vote: 27th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Philadelphia, 30-17

Week 2 Opponent: at L.A. Rams

25. HOUSTON TEXANS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 187

Highest-Place Vote: 15th

Lowest-Place Vote: 28th

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Jacksonville, 29-7

Week 2 Opponent: at Cincinnati (Thursday)

26. BUFFALO BILLS (1-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 128

Highest-Place Vote: 20th

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st

Last Week’s Result: Win vs. N.Y. Jets, 21-12

Week 2 Opponent: at Carolina

27. CINCINNATI BENGALS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 113

Highest-Place Vote: 20th

Lowest-Place Vote: 30th (3)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Baltimore, 20-0

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Houston (Thursday)

28. CHICAGO BEARS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 95

Highest-Place Vote: 21st

Lowest-Place Vote: 30th (2)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Atlanta, 23-17

Week 2 Opponent: at Tampa Bay

29. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 74

Highest-Place Vote: 27th

Last-Place Votes: 5 (Brandt, Burke, Klemko, Marston, Mravic)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at L.A. Rams, 46-9

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Arizona

30. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 69

Highest-Place Vote: 26th (2)

Last-Place Votes: 1 (Taylor)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Pittsburgh, 21-18

Week 2 Opponent: at Baltimore

31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 59

Highest-Place Vote: 26th

Last-Place Votes: 1 (Gagne)

Last Week’s Result: Loss vs. Carolina, 23-3

Week 2 Opponent: at Seattle

32. NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 32

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 30

Highest-Place Vote: 28th

Last-Place Vote: 11 (Baskin, Benoit, DePetro, Duerson, Feldman, Gramling, Jones, Kahler, King, Rohan, Vrentas)

Last Week’s Result: Loss at Buffalo, 21-12

Week 2 Opponent: at Oakland