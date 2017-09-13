NFL

Texans' Brian Cushing Suspended 10 Games for Violating League's PED Policy

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended 10 games without pay by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, the team announced.

This marks Cushing's second positive test for performance enhancing drugs after testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (a fertility drug) as a rookie in 2010. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2011 season.

The suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on November 28 after the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on November 27.

Cushing suffered a concussion during Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the injury.

