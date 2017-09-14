The Lions have banned a fan who posted a racist caption on Snapchat during Sunday's home opener, according to the Detroit News.

The fan posted a photo of two African-American fans who chose to sit during the national anthem with the caption "Ignorant N------." After an investigation, the team compelled the fan gave up his season ticket and banned him from future events at Ford Field, according to ESPN.

One of the two fans pictured in the Snapchat told WXYZ that she has been sitting for the anthem since last season because she disagrees with the Star Spangled Banner's third verse, which traditionally isn't sung but celebrates slavery.

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah said on Twitter that he was "disgusted" by the photo.

Man, this hits hard... smh greatly disappointed, yet not a bit surprised. Completely ashamed for these people and disgusted by this "fan." https://t.co/rj1UiS3iQx — Ameer Abdullah (@Ameerguapo) September 13, 2017

"I think it was handled appropriately and I think those things happen sometimes," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, according to ESPN.

The incident comes as several NFL players continue to sit, kneel or raise a fist during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.