NFL

Lions Ban Fan Who Posted Racist Snapchat

0:43 | NFL
Lions Fan Banned By Team After Posting Racist Message
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

The Lions have banned a fan who posted a racist caption on Snapchat during Sunday's home opener, according to the Detroit News

The fan posted a photo of two African-American fans who chose to sit during the national anthem with the caption "Ignorant N------." After an investigation, the team compelled the fan gave up his season ticket and banned him from future events at Ford Field, according to ESPN

One of the two fans pictured in the Snapchat told WXYZ that she has been sitting for the anthem since last season because she disagrees with the Star Spangled Banner's third verse, which traditionally isn't sung but celebrates slavery. 

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah said on Twitter that he was "disgusted" by the photo.  

"I think it was handled appropriately and I think those things happen sometimes," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, according to ESPN

The incident comes as several NFL players continue to sit, kneel or raise a fist during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters