The Bengals, who haven’t scored a touchdown yet this season, have fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, the team announced Friday. Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor will take his place.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Cincinnati was shut out in its opener against the Ravens last weekend and managed just three field goals in a 13–9 loss to the Texans on Thursday night. Star receiver A.J. Green was blunt in his assessment of the Bengals’ play following the game.

“We are playing like sh-- right now,” Green said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We got to find a way to get our playmakers the ball. That's it. It's a superstar-driven league. You are not going to win without them.”

Zampese, 50, took over as offensive coordinator last season when Hue Jackson became head coach of the Browns. He was previously the team’s quarterbacks coach, joining the team in 2003 as a member of head coach Marvin Lewis’s first staff.