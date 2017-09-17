Colin Kaepernick has broken his silence and says that he would like to play in the NFL, he reportedly told Shaun King of the New York Daily News.

King says he asked Kaepernick whether he wanted to play football and Kaepernick responded with "Yes. I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily."

Spent a few hours with Colin - talking life, family, food, activism, education, protest, & football.



A warm, kind, genuine soul. pic.twitter.com/lbCz9pTdPL — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 17, 2017

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. These are Kaepernick's first public comments in a while regarding his interest in playing again. Last week, Football Night In America noted that Kaepernick was still working out at least five times per week.

FOX Sports 1's Cris Carter also met with Kaepernick over the weekend.

Great conversation with Colin Kaepernick yesterday. He's absolutely in football shape, ready for a call... if it ever comes. pic.twitter.com/fsuznfIKS7 — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) September 17, 2017

Several teams had expressed interest in sign Kaepernick but not deal ever came into fruition. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady backed Kaepernick and believes that he should get another shot in the NFL.

"I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback," Brady told Norah O'Donnell of CBS. "He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Last season, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games.