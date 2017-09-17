Denver Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles is being evaluated for a lower leg injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced.

The injury occurred in the third quarter with the Broncos leading the Cowboys. It appears that Bolles was in a pile up when his leg was bent awkardly and he was unable to put any weight on it.

Bolles was in tears as he was carted off the field. Before leaving, he regrouped with a few of his teammates and was visibly emotional. He wiped away a few tears and blew a kiss to the fans.

A little dusty in here watching Bolles leaving on a cart pic.twitter.com/4YFIkCKWSX — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) September 17, 2017

Donald Stephenson should see an increase in playing time with Bolles' absence.