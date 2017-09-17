NFL

Watch: Garett Bolles Cries, Blows A Kiss To Fans Before Being Carted Off The Field With Injury

2:38 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: T.Y. Hilton, Buck Allen and Cooper Kupp
Chris Chavez
36 minutes ago

Denver Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles is being evaluated for a lower leg injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced.

The injury occurred in the third quarter with the Broncos leading the Cowboys. It appears that Bolles was in a pile up when his leg was bent awkardly and he was unable to put any weight on it.

Bolles was in tears as he was carted off the field. Before leaving, he regrouped with a few of his teammates and was visibly emotional. He wiped away a few tears and blew a kiss to the fans.

Donald Stephenson should see an increase in playing time with Bolles' absence.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters