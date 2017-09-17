NFL

Ravens' Marshal Yanda Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury

2:38 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: T.Y. Hilton, Buck Allen and Cooper Kupp
Chris Chavez
20 minutes ago

The Baltimore Ravens have lost right guard Marshal Yanda for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury that he sustained during Sunday afternoon's game against the Cleveland Browns. 

Yanda was limping off the field after Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton rolled up on Yanda. Team trainers and the medical staff helped him to walk into the locker room. The team listed as questionable to return.

Tony Bergstrom could see an increase in playing time in Yanda's absence.

Last season, Yanda played through a shoulder injury and then underwent surgery in the offseason to repair it.

The Ravens improved to 2–0 with the 24–10 win over Cleveland. Baltimore will head to London next weekend to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters