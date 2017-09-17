The Baltimore Ravens have lost right guard Marshal Yanda for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury that he sustained during Sunday afternoon's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Yanda was limping off the field after Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton rolled up on Yanda. Team trainers and the medical staff helped him to walk into the locker room. The team listed as questionable to return.

Tony Bergstrom could see an increase in playing time in Yanda's absence.

Last season, Yanda played through a shoulder injury and then underwent surgery in the offseason to repair it.

The Ravens improved to 2–0 with the 24–10 win over Cleveland. Baltimore will head to London next weekend to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.