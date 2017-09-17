NFL

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Injures Groin, Listed As Questionable To Return

2:38 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: T.Y. Hilton, Buck Allen and Cooper Kupp
Chris Chavez
29 minutes ago

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Earlier in the game, Gronkowski scored his 69th career touchdown.

Gronkowski headed to the medical tent at the end of the third quarter following a 21-yard catch. He came out and was riding the stationary bike on the sidelines. 

Before he headed to the tent, Gronkowski had six catches for 116 yards and the first-quarter touchdown.

The Patriots have already lost Julian Edelman for the season due to a torn ACL. Danny Amendola missed Sunday's game due to a concussion and knee issues so the Patriots would like to avoid any further injuries to their star receivers. 

