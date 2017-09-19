What Should We Make of Derek Carr’s Music Video?

Oakland Raiders Derek Carr teased his music video on Twitter a month or so ago.

Many suspected it was some sort of gimmick.

Well, it was — it’s an ad for EECU, a Fresno-based bank. It’s still entertaining, sort of.

Which begs the question, what is going on here? In a lip-synced, Isaac-Hayes-does-Shaft-slash-wannabe-Prince-dubbed vocal, Carr’s dreamy gaze and jean jacket just kind of take over the action.

Also, his brother-slash-NFL-bust David Carr appears.

This is more words than I ever thought I’d write about this.