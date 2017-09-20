Week 2 played a bit more to script than Week 1, but the fantasy community is still waiting on some big-name players to deliver. Le'Veon Bell failed to reach 100 yards from scrimmage again last week, the first time since his rookie year that he’s been held below the century mark in consecutive games. A.J. Green was constrained once again, this time by the listless Cincinnati offense. Russell Wilson disappointed in what should have been a favorable matchup with the 49ers at home.

All three will get on track sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can find our rankings for every position, including your flex spots, below.