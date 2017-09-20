NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 3

1:58 | Fantasy
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Siemian, Kearse Are Among Week 3 Must-Owns

Quickly

  • The fantasy football community is still waiting for that big performance from a handful of top names, like Le'Veon Bell and A.J. Green. Will it happen in Week 3?
Michael Beller
an hour ago

Week 2 played a bit more to script than Week 1, but the fantasy community is still waiting on some big-name players to deliver. Le'Veon Bell failed to reach 100 yards from scrimmage again last week, the first time since his rookie year that he’s been held below the century mark in consecutive games. A.J. Green was constrained once again, this time by the listless Cincinnati offense. Russell Wilson disappointed in what should have been a favorable matchup with the 49ers at home.

All three will get on track sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can find our rankings for every position, including your flex spots, below.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters