NFL

Oh No, Sammy Watkins Also Thinks the Earth is Flat

2:51 | NBA
Bill Nye the Science Guy addresses Kyrie Irving, flat-Earth truthers
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

I can't believe I'm writing another story about an athlete who believes the Earth is flat, but dammit, athletes keep on believing the Earth is flat!

Sammy Watkins is the latest to subscribe to the ludicrous theory that the earth is flat, despite pictures of the earth and air travel being a thing and a ridiculously overwhelming scientific consensus that the world is spherical.

Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times tweeted the frustrating news on Tuesday night.

Kyrie Irving brought this belief, which has been comprehensively debunked to the point where it doesn't deserve addressing anymore, back to the forefront when he said he believes the Earth is flat back in February. Draymond Green, who is a smart person, then inexplicably voiced his support for questioning the Earth's shape at the All-Star break, citing his ability to take a curved picture as evidence. Recently, young Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown revealed that he thinks Irving has a point and looks forward to discussing the controversy with Irving. 

At first, this was kind of funny. But children look up to these athletes and take their word as truth, so more and more athletes voicing this B.S. belief means more and more minds corrupted with this total hogwash. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters