Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Donated a Combined $150k to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Daniel Rapaport
41 minutes ago

Count Tom Brady and Bill Belichick among the athletes who donated to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund, which raised more than $37 million dollars. 

At a press conference at the Texans' practice facility Wednesday, Watt said Brady donated $100,000 and Belichick gave $50,000 and thanked the two for their "incredibly kind gestures." 

Watt launched the fundraiser on Aug. 26 after Hurricane Harvey decimated Houston. His initial goal was to raise $200,000, but it was quickly clear that something special was happening and that goal was far too low. When all was said and done, Watt closed the fundraiser after raising an astonishing $37,097,298, which is more than 185 times his initial goal.

Other notable donors to Watt's fundraiser include Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, who donated $1 million, H-Town lover Drake put up $200,000 and new Houston Rocket Chris Paul pledged $50,000. A number of athletes and sports franchises/leagues have donated to the relief efforts through other avenues.

