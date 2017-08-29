Hurricane Harvey has been causing destruction throughout southeast Texas since it first made landfall on Friday.

With the tremendous amount of damage that it has caused, people from all over have been donating whatever they can to help out in this time of need. One of the most notable charitable efforts was that of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, who started a relief fund that raised more than $4 million in three days.

Here is a list of the members of the sports world we know so far who have made contributions to Hurricane Harvey relief:

• J.J. Watt, Houston Texans ($100,000 personally and his fund has raised more than $4 million)

• Chris Paul, Houston Rockets ($50,000)

• Scott Kazmir, Los Angeles Dodgers ($130,000)

• Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals ($10,000 for each home run he hits from Aug. 28 until the end of the season)

• Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals ($10,000 for each home run Carpenter hits from Aug. 28 until the end of the season)

• Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels ($27,000)

• Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys ($21,000)

• Alex Rodriguez ($25,000)

• Kelvin Sampson, Houston Cougars basketball coach (Collecting t-shirts and sneakers from basketball coaches around the country)

• Todd Whitting, Houston Cougars baseball coach (Collecting t-shirts and sneakers from baseball coaches around the country)

• Leslie Alexander, Houston Rockets owner ($10 million)

• Bob McNair, Houston Texans owner ($1 million)

• Amy Adams Strunk, Tennessee Titans owner ($1 million)

• Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner ($100,000)

• Robert Kraft, New England Patriots (Will match Red Cross donations up to $1 million)

• Houston Astros ($4 million)

• Houston Texans (Donating profits from preseason game against the Cowboys)

• Dallas Cowboys ($1 million, hosting a telethon and donating profits from preseason game against the Texans)

• Texas Rangers ($1 million and the charitable half from three home game raffles)

• Tennessee Titans Foundation ($25,000)

• Baylor football (Free admission and food to Saturday's game against Liberty)

• NBA and NBPA ($1 million)

• NFL ($1 million)

• Tampa Bay Rays (Donating all revenue from the three-game series between the Astros and Rangers being played at Tropicana Field)

Fore more information regarding ways to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey, click here.