NFL

Vance Joseph Channels Sergio Dipp: 'I'm Having The Time Of My Life'

2:11 | Tech & Media
Sergio Dipp's Monday Night Football Appearance Has Made Him a Fan Favorite
Chris Chavez
15 minutes ago

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph referenced ESPN reporter Sergio Dipp with a quote during Wednesday's press conference in Denver.

"We're working hard to win games every day and every week," Joseph said. "For me, I'm having the time of my life."

Dipp garnered national attention for his awkward report on Joseph during the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dipp later posted a video on Twitter that he wanted to show some respect and meant no disrespect on the broadcast.

Watch the clip below:

Dipp has been an ESPN reporter since 2013 and primarily worked on ESPN Deportes. Dipp has not had a second chance on Monday Night Football yet. During Week 2, he was working on NFL Live's Spanish language studio show for Mexico.

On Sunday night, he did tweet about Joseph after a photo of him smiling went viral on Twitter.

The Broncos will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

