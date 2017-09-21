NFL

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

6:38 | The MMQB
Football in America: The Bay Area
Charlotte Carroll
an hour ago

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers kick off Week 3 of the NFL season on Thursday night. 

It is the first road game for the Rams after splitting their two home games to start the season. Los Angeles is coming off a seven point loss to Washington last week.

The trip comes at a good time for the Rams after attendance problems have plagued the team, with last week's Texas-USC matchup drawing more fans than the Redskins-Rams and Dolphins-Chargers games combined. 

The 49ers have two losses under their belt, coming off a defeat to the Seahawks last Sunday. San Francisco had only 89 passing yards along with 159 rushing yards in the game. 

San Francisco won both matchups against Los Angeles last season. 

Tech & Media
Media Circus: It's Early, But the NFL is Likely Concerned with TV Ratings Decline

How to watch the game:

TV channel: NFL Network

Game time: Thursday, Sept. 21, 8:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Rams: at Dallas 10/1; vs. Seattle 10/8; at Jacksonville 10/15

49ers: at Arizona 10/1; at Indianapolis 10/8; at Washington 10/15

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters