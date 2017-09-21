The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers kick off Week 3 of the NFL season on Thursday night.

It is the first road game for the Rams after splitting their two home games to start the season. Los Angeles is coming off a seven point loss to Washington last week.

The trip comes at a good time for the Rams after attendance problems have plagued the team, with last week's Texas-USC matchup drawing more fans than the Redskins-Rams and Dolphins-Chargers games combined.

The 49ers have two losses under their belt, coming off a defeat to the Seahawks last Sunday. San Francisco had only 89 passing yards along with 159 rushing yards in the game.

San Francisco won both matchups against Los Angeles last season.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: NFL Network

Game time: Thursday, Sept. 21, 8:25 p.m. ET

Next three games:

Rams: at Dallas 10/1; vs. Seattle 10/8; at Jacksonville 10/15

49ers: at Arizona 10/1; at Indianapolis 10/8; at Washington 10/15