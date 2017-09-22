L.A. is a two-team town for the first time since 1995. So how do Angelenos feel about this football renaissance?

Uh, it’s complicated.

Our reporter surveyed a section of Memorial Coliseum, barely a third of the way up from the field at the 20-yard line, during the first quarter of a Rams loss to the Redskins on Sept. 17. While the pictures may not be pretty, we still found hope up in the stands.

Click on the Rams icons below to find observations and impressions from a virtual NFL wasteland.​

​

Photos taken by John W. McDonough