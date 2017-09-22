Tattoos of the NFL, and the Stories Behind the Ink

Behind every tattoo is a good story. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a cartoon lion tattooed on his left shoulder. Bills guard Richie Incognito has a phoenix rising from the flames on his forearm. A large ship at sea covers Eagles defensive end Chris Long's forearm. Veteran Baltimore linebacker Terrell Suggs, 34, still has to ask his mom for permission before he gets a new tattoo. Cowboys rookie receiver Ryan Switzer wasn't allowed to get a tattoo, so he covertly got one done on the inside of his lower lip. It's difficult to catch the detail of these tattoos while watching the games on TV, so The MMQB took a closer look and asked players from all 32 teams during training camp to explain the backstory of their ink.