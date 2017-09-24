Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Members of the Jacksonville Jaguars knelt for the playing of the national anthem during Sunday's game in London against the Baltimore Ravens.

The protest comes days after President Trump called for players to lose their jobs should they sit or kneel during the playing of the anthem. At least a dozen Jaguars players knelt for the anthem.

Players from both teams stood during the playing of "God Save the Queen" with team members linking arms during the song. Jaguars owner Shad Khan linked arms with Jaguars tight end linebacker Telvin Smith.

Khan would reportedly donated $1 million to Trump for his campaign said that the team would not have any statement regarding what Trump said and instead referred to the league statement.

Video of over 20 #Ravens, #Jaguars players, Ray Lewis taking knee, Jags Owner Shad Khan locking arms during Anthem pic.twitter.com/BInPLXVPc6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2017

"Commissioner Goodell's statement speaks for Mr. Khan and the Jaguars," team spokesman Jim Woodcock.

Goodell said that Trump's comments were "divisive," revealing an "unfortunate lack of respect" for the league and the contributions that the players make in their communities.