NFL

Jaguars: Which Players Protested

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
24 minutes ago

Members of the Jacksonville Jaguars knelt for the playing of the national anthem during Sunday's game in London against the Baltimore Ravens.

The protest comes days after President Trump called for players to lose their jobs should they sit or kneel during the playing of the anthem. At least a dozen Jaguars players knelt for the anthem.

Players from both teams stood during the playing of "God Save the Queen" with team members linking arms during the song. Jaguars owner Shad Khan linked arms with Jaguars tight end linebacker Telvin Smith.

Khan would reportedly donated $1 million to Trump for his campaign said that the team would not have any statement regarding what Trump said and instead referred to the league statement.

"Commissioner Goodell's statement speaks for Mr. Khan and the Jaguars," team spokesman Jim Woodcock.

Goodell said that Trump's comments were "divisive," revealing an "unfortunate lack of respect" for the league and the contributions that the players make in their communities.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters