Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Three members of the New York Giants took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

All-Pros Landon Collins and Damon Harrison and linebacker Olivier Vernon each chose not to stand for the anthem.

The rest of the team and coaches locked arms during the anthem.

The team responded to the comments made by President Donald Trump on Friday in which he called for NFL players to be fired and encouraged fans to boycott and leave the stadium should player not stand for the anthem.

On Saturday, Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch blasted Trump for his comments.

“Comments like we heard last night from the president are inappropriate, offensive and divisive,” Mara and Tisch said in a statement. “We are proud of our players, the vast majority of whom use their NFL platform to make a positive difference in our society.”