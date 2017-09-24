Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Raises Fist After Touchdown

Odell Beckham Jr. scored a pair of touchdowns vs. the Eagles and celebrated the scores in very different ways.

After an impressive toe-tap catch in the back of the end zone, Beckham Jr. drew a flag for pretending like he was peeing on the Lincoln Financial Field surface.

Odell Beckham is the perfect heel pic.twitter.com/6oLFAsnj2U — Dan Gartland (@Dan_Gartland) September 24, 2017

Beckham Jr. then made an unbelievable one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone. He then stood near the goal line, faced the stands and raised his right fist.

Odell Beckham raises his fist after scoring for a second time today pic.twitter.com/dy2G3mgEul — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Three members of the Giants did not stand for the national anthem, including All-Pro safety Landon Collins and edge rusher Olivier Vernon.

On Friday night, president Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----." His comments have been criticized by multiple NFL owners, players and the commissioner. Players have responded with a number of different protests and signs of solidarity; most teams have linked arms during the anthem, while a number of players kneeled.

Giants co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara released a statement supporting their players and criticizing the president's comments.