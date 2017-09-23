Multiple NFL owners issued statements Saturday defending their players from president Donald Trump’s criticism.

Trump has tweeted several times expressing his anger at NFL athletes who have chosen to protest racial inequality during the national anthem before games. The president invoked players’ jobs as a privilege and said that they should not be allowed to disrespect the flag, as he perceives it. He expressed that he wants protesting players to be fired.

Ownership from the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons took a stand on behalf of the players.

Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch respond to President Trump's remarks last night, via team spokesman: pic.twitter.com/AHzL6KM7W3 — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) September 23, 2017

"The commissioner’s statement articulates the league’s position and you can refer to decades of speeches, comments or statements from (Falcons owner) Arthur M. Blank for his well-known position on freedom, inclusion and equality," the Falcons said in a statement. "He has advocated for all of them in word and deed, repeatedly."

Many NFL players have also spoken out against Trump’s comments on Twitter, as has the Players Association.

Eight NFL owners are known to have donated a total of $7.25 million toward Trump’s inauguration festivities: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Jets owner Woody Johnson, Bucs owner Ed Glazer, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Texans owner Bob McNair and Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.

The political conversation has spilled into the sports world in full this weekend, with the Golden State Warriors disinvited from the White House by Trump after Stephen Curry took a strong stance against the president’s rhetoric.