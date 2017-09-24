Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram in support of players who are protesting the national anthem and comments made by President Donald Trump.

Rodgers posted the photo of himself and receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams during a break in practice.

The two-time NFL MVP included the hashtags #unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

The post even got a response from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who responded with a flexed biceps emoji.