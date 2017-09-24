NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Posts Picture Kneeling With Teammates

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
37 minutes ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram in support of players who are protesting the national anthem and comments made by President Donald Trump.

Rodgers posted the photo of himself and receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams during a break in practice.

The two-time NFL MVP included the hashtags #unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love #

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on

The post even got a response from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who responded with a flexed biceps emoji.

