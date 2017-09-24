NFL

Watch: Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Wins Game With 61-Yard Field Goal

NFL
Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 61-yard field goal with no time on the clock to beat the Giants 27-24. 

The field goal was made possible by a 19-yard completion from Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery, who got out of bounds at the 44-yard line with :01 remaining. Announcers discussed whether the Eagles should kick the field goal or try a Hail Mary.

The Eagles opted to give the rookie a shot, and the Giants put Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone in case the kick was short.

The kick, which was the longest in Eagles franchise history, snuck past the right upright—the stuff legends are made from.  

