Watch: Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Wins Game With 61-Yard Field Goal
Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 61-yard field goal with no time on the clock to beat the Giants 27-24.
The field goal was made possible by a 19-yard completion from Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery, who got out of bounds at the 44-yard line with :01 remaining. Announcers discussed whether the Eagles should kick the field goal or try a Hail Mary.
The Eagles opted to give the rookie a shot, and the Giants put Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone in case the kick was short.
61 yards. An #Eagles franchise record. What a moment for Jake Elliott! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/F4qp10FMs1— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2017
The kick, which was the longest in Eagles franchise history, snuck past the right upright—the stuff legends are made from.