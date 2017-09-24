A majority of the Oakland Raiders decided to either sit or take a knee during the national anthem before Sunday's game against Washington.

Some of the Washington players, took a knee, while many stood linked arm-in-arm with team owner Dan Snyder joining them on the sideline.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands arm-in-arm w/ players during anthem.



Raiders defense sits during national anthem as well. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuxVtPDQyp — Leading Sports Media (@LeadingSports_) September 25, 2017

#Raiders have most players kneeling or sitting I've seen yet. Washington has some kneeling as well. pic.twitter.com/AaaUFcohBr — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 25, 2017

According to NBC's Michele Tafoya, the Raiders planned on staying in the locker room during the anthem, but because of the way primetime games are structured, they would have missed the coin toss and possibly received a 15-yard penalty.

Earlier on Sunday, the Seahawks, Titans and Steelers all stayed in their locker rooms during the anthem.