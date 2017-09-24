NFL

Raiders Sit During National Anthem Since They Couldn't Stay in the Locker Room

1:10 | NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

A majority of the Oakland Raiders decided to either sit or take a knee during the national anthem before Sunday's game against Washington.

Some of the Washington players, took a knee, while many stood linked arm-in-arm with team owner Dan Snyder joining them on the sideline.

Raiders owner Mark Davis Talks National Anthem Protests

According to NBC's Michele Tafoya, the Raiders planned on staying in the locker room during the anthem, but because of the way primetime games are structured, they would have missed the coin toss and possibly received a 15-yard penalty.

Earlier on Sunday, the Seahawks, Titans and Steelers all stayed in their locker rooms during the anthem.

