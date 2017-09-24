The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, marking the first of four NFL games in London this season.

Baltimore (2-0) is coming off a 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, behind Joe Flacco's two touchdown passes and stellar defense. Led by young talents Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams, the Ravens defense has allowed just 10 points through the team's first two games and has produced 10 turnovers in that span, joining the 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 1971 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams since 1970 to force at least four turnovers in each of their first two games of the season. However, Sunday also brought unfortunate news for the Ravens as star right guard Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Jacksonville (1-1) disappointed in a 37-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and is still dealing with a quarterback battle between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne. Bortles, who won the starting job before Week 1, threw one touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans. Rookie running back sensation Leonard Fournette also looks to improve on a 14–carry, 40–yard effort against Tennessee.

How to watch the game:

Game Time: Sunday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream/TV: Yahoo! Sports

Next three games:

Jaguars: @ Jets (10/1), @ Steelers (10/8), vs. Rams (10/15)

Ravens: vs Steelers (10/1), @ Raiders (10/8), vs. Bears (10/15)