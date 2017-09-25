NFL

Ex-Patriots OL Matt Light 'Ashamed' Team Participated In Protest

NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light says that he is "ashamed" that more than a dozen current Patriots took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. 

Light also said that the kneeling “would have never happened during my time."

Light, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for New England from 2001–2011, winning three Super Bowls with the team.

The players take took a knee do so in response to President Trump's comments on Friday saying players should be fired for kneeing for the anthem.

Patriot players Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty were among those who did not stand for the anthem.

“If you think that it’s OK to take a knee during our national anthem and disrespect openly the national anthem, you are wrong,” Light said. “I don’t care if you have a ‘but what about’ or a ‘it’s because of,’ that doesn’t’ matter.”

Light said he was surprised that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would allow the players to kneel.

“As a guy that’s been there and helped set up the Patriot Way so they can walk in there and do what they do, it’s beyond disheartening. It’s the first time I’ve ever been ashamed to be a Patriot. And I promise you I’m not the only one," Light said. 

